6,487 Shares in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 642.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. King Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 860.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HZNP. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.23.

In other news, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 2,369 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $118,994.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jeff Kent sold 2,785 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $133,819.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,011.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 239,468 shares of company stock valued at $15,449,366 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HZNP opened at $72.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.72. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $78.93.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.70 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

