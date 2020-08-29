New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,953 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.31% of NCR worth $6,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in NCR by 31.4% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in NCR by 1.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in NCR by 54.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 119,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NCR by 2.6% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 29,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

NCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NCR from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on NCR from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NCR from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NCR in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NCR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

In related news, SVP Adrian Button sold 6,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $111,115.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,715.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NCR opened at $21.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.70. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

