New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 19,500 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Leggett & Platt worth $6,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 142.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 1.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,864 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 7.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 23.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 162,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 30,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LEG. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

LEG stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.40.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $845.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

