New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 66,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 319.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 177.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 468.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.61. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $19.01.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IVZ shares. Barclays lowered Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Invesco from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.