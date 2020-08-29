New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $7.13 Million Stock Holdings in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,743 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.26% of H & R Block worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in H & R Block by 186,600.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in H & R Block during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in H & R Block by 175.9% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in H & R Block by 103.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in H & R Block by 79,590.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HRB opened at $14.89 on Friday. H & R Block Inc has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.77.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.40. H & R Block had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 1,927.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.29 EPS. H & R Block’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that H & R Block Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of H & R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

