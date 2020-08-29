Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth about $69,000. 48.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $128.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.16. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $131.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of -135.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $227.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEGA shares. BidaskClub raised Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $105.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pegasystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.25.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $33,040.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total value of $93,059.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,845.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,529 shares of company stock worth $2,652,811 in the last three months. 51.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

