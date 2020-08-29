New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,493 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,326 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.52% of WSFS Financial worth $7,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 45.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $29.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.32. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $46.05.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.95 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. As a group, analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on WSFS Financial from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSFS Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.