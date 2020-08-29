New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 109,287 Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 10.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 911,417 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 109,287 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $8,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 8,526 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,229 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NBL. Royal Bank of Canada cut Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Noble Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Noble Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Noble Energy from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

NYSE:NBL opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $27.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

