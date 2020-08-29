QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QAD had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 0.64%.

NASDAQ QADB opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $677.42 million, a PE ratio of 1,105.00 and a beta of 1.19. QAD has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $38.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QADB. TheStreet raised shares of QAD from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti began coverage on shares of QAD in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Cloud ERP and QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

