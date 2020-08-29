Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.28, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $327.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.46 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 66.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS.
Nutanix stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.23.
A number of analysts have commented on NTNX shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. OTR Global downgraded shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.61.
About Nutanix
Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.
