Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.28, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $327.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.46 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 66.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS.

Nutanix stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.23.

A number of analysts have commented on NTNX shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. OTR Global downgraded shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.61.

In related news, CFO Duston Williams sold 22,254 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $514,512.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,755.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,020 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $46,702.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,940.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,909 in the last quarter. 9.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

