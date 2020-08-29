NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. NetApp updated its Q2 2021
After-Hours guidance to 0.66-0.74 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.66-0.74 EPS.

NetApp stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.91. NetApp has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NetApp from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra decreased their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on NetApp from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on NetApp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Earnings History for NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

