So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Issues Earnings Results

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. So-Young International had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 5.84%. So-Young International updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ SY opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.13 and a beta of 0.47. So-Young International has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $16.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SY. BidaskClub upgraded So-Young International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of So-Young International in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on So-Young International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. So-Young International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.87.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

