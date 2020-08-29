Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Splunk updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $220.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.75. Splunk has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $223.33.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.88, for a total value of $3,006,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,907,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $459,245.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,819 shares in the company, valued at $15,765,376.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,280 shares of company stock worth $14,799,396. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Splunk from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Splunk from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Truist upped their target price on Splunk from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Splunk from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.94.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

