Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.96%.

RAVN stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $911.99 million, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.97. Raven Industries has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

In related news, Director Jason M. Andringa purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $60,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,482. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Raven Industries in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Raven Industries in a report on Thursday.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

