89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives $46.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.67.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETNB shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on 89bio from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on 89bio in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on 89bio in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company.
In related news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii acquired 109,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $2,999,975.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of ETNB opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09. 89bio has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $47.25.
89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that 89bio will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
89bio Company Profile
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
