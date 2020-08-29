89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives $46.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETNB shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on 89bio from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on 89bio in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on 89bio in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii acquired 109,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $2,999,975.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in 89bio by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 964,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,344,000 after purchasing an additional 41,122 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at $24,043,000. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in 89bio by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after buying an additional 34,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 18,905.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 181,112 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETNB opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09. 89bio has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $47.25.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that 89bio will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

