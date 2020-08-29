Brokerages Set AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) Price Target at $38.53

Shares of AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.53.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AZEK from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AZEK from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BofA Securities initiated coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AZEK opened at $38.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.83. AZEK has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $42.16.

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $223.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.31 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth $3,045,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $625,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $839,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,377,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,520,000.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

