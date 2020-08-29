Fleetwood Co. Limited (ASX:FWD) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.12

Fleetwood Co. Limited (ASX:FWD) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $136.24 million and a PE ratio of -42.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.71. Fleetwood has a fifty-two week low of A$1.12 ($0.80) and a fifty-two week high of A$2.29 ($1.64).

Fleetwood Company Profile

Fleetwood Corporation Limited provides accommodation solutions, recreational vehicles, and parts and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. The company engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of accommodation for affordable housing, education, and commercial markets; and operation of accommodation villages.

