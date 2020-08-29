Fleetwood Co. Limited (ASX:FWD) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.12

Fleetwood Co. Limited (ASX:FWD) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st.
The firm has a market cap of $136.24 million and a PE ratio of -42.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.71. Fleetwood has a fifty-two week low of A$1.12 ($0.80) and a fifty-two week high of A$2.29 ($1.64).
Fleetwood Company Profile
