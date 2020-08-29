Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 0.11%.

NASDAQ AVNW opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average is $14.24. Aviat Networks has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49.

AVNW has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Aviat Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Aviat Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

