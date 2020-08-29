Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a negative net margin of 3,130.03%.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $139.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 0.90. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $158.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.50. The company has a quick ratio of 13.19, a current ratio of 13.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASND shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. CSFB lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.50.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

