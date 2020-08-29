Greif (NYSE:GEF) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.39. Greif also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.00-3.20 EPS.

GEF opened at $37.51 on Friday. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Greif had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Greif will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GEF shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Greif from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greif from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Greif from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.80.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.