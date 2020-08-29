GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) VP Sells $30,118.20 in Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,130 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $30,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,185.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alan Baer Maderazo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 27th, Alan Baer Maderazo sold 891 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $11,672.10.

On Thursday, August 20th, Alan Baer Maderazo sold 1,353 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $20,849.73.

On Thursday, May 28th, Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,066 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $19,668.32.

GNMK stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.50. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $20.88.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 26.51% and a negative return on equity of 93.75%. The firm had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GenMark Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNMK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

