GAP (NYSE:GPS) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America upgraded shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BofA Securities raised shares of GAP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.32.

NYSE GPS opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average is $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.51. GAP has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $19.86.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. GAP’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GAP will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other GAP news, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $436,052.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Strain acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $70,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,944.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 45,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 2,848.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 190.7% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 295.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

