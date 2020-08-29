GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Barclays

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price raised by Barclays from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised GAP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. MKM Partners upped their target price on GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on GAP from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised GAP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.32.

Get GAP alerts:

Shares of GPS stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37. GAP has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. GAP had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GAP will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Strain bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $70,620.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,944.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $436,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 1,723.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 238,165 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in GAP by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 924,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 24,009 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in GAP during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in GAP during the 1st quarter worth about $35,019,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GAP by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,941,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $161,507,000 after purchasing an additional 844,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.