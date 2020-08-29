Worleyparsons Limited (ASX:WOR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Worleyparsons Limited (ASX:WOR) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This is a boost from Worleyparsons’s previous final dividend of $0.15.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Worleyparsons has a 52-week low of A$4.63 ($3.31) and a 52-week high of A$16.24 ($11.60). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$8.05 and its 200 day moving average price is A$10.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.18.
Worleyparsons Company Profile
Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for Worleyparsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worleyparsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.