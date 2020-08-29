Worleyparsons Limited (ASX:WOR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Worleyparsons Limited (ASX:WOR) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This is a boost from Worleyparsons’s previous final dividend of $0.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Worleyparsons has a 52-week low of A$4.63 ($3.31) and a 52-week high of A$16.24 ($11.60). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$8.05 and its 200 day moving average price is A$10.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.18.

Worleyparsons Company Profile

WorleyParsons Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors comprising hydrocarbons, minerals, metals, chemicals, and infrastructure. It operates through Advisian, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions, and Services segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

