Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of Seanergy Maritime from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

SHIP opened at $0.48 on Friday. Seanergy Maritime has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $14.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

