Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $11.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ROIC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Sunday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.81.

ROIC stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 16.69 and a quick ratio of 16.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.02 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 44,497 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 93.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 30,538 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 10.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 179,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 17,026 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 20.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 246,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 42,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 19,442 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Synovus Financial Corp Has $42,000 Stake in Albemarle Co.
Synovus Financial Corp Has $42,000 Stake in Albemarle Co.
Newell Brands Inc Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp
Newell Brands Inc Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp
Synovus Financial Corp Buys 2,500 Shares of Westpac Banking Corp
Synovus Financial Corp Buys 2,500 Shares of Westpac Banking Corp
Synovus Financial Corp Sells 10,951 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co
Synovus Financial Corp Sells 10,951 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co
Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stake in LKQ Co.
Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stake in LKQ Co.
Synovus Financial Corp Has $57,000 Stake in Kontoor Brands
Synovus Financial Corp Has $57,000 Stake in Kontoor Brands


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report