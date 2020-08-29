Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $11.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ROIC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Sunday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.81.

ROIC stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 16.69 and a quick ratio of 16.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.02 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 44,497 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 93.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 30,538 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 10.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 179,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 17,026 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 20.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 246,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 42,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 19,442 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

