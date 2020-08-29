BlackWall Property Trust (ASX:BWR) Plans Final Dividend of $0.04

BlackWall Property Trust (ASX:BWR) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd.

BlackWall Property Trust has a 1 year low of A$0.93 ($0.66) and a 1 year high of A$1.45 ($1.04). The firm has a market capitalization of $190.84 million and a P/E ratio of 7.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is A$1.28.

In other BlackWall Property Trust news, insider Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.33 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,050.00 ($71,464.29). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 56,467,811 shares of company stock worth $1,787,752.

Blackwall Property Trust is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Blackwall Property Trust is based in Australia.

