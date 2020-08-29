Australian Ethical Investment Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:AEF)

Australian Ethical Investment Limited (ASX:AEF) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st.

Australian Ethical Investment has a 52 week low of A$1.75 ($1.25) and a 52 week high of A$9.07 ($6.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $592.97 million and a P/E ratio of 74.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$5.29 and a 200 day moving average of A$4.49.

Get Australian Ethical Investment alerts:

About Australian Ethical Investment

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm invests in clean energy, sustainable products, medical solutions, innovative technology, responsible banking, healthcare, recycling, energy efficiency, education, and aged care.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Australian Ethical Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Ethical Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.