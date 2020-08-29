Australian Ethical Investment Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:AEF)

Australian Ethical Investment Limited (ASX:AEF) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st.
Australian Ethical Investment has a 52 week low of A$1.75 ($1.25) and a 52 week high of A$9.07 ($6.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $592.97 million and a P/E ratio of 74.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$5.29 and a 200 day moving average of A$4.49.
About Australian Ethical Investment
