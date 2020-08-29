Hunting plc (LON:HTG) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Hunting plc (LON:HTG) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:HTG opened at GBX 161.60 ($2.11) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 195.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 209.29. The company has a market cap of $266.54 million and a P/E ratio of 7.03. Hunting has a 12-month low of GBX 148.90 ($1.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 524 ($6.85). The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Get Hunting alerts:

HTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hunting from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hunting from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hunting in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hunting currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 288.64 ($3.77).

In related news, insider Richard Hunting sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.82), for a total value of £38,880 ($50,803.61).

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.