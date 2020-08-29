MCP Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

MCP Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share on Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.76. MCP Master Income Trust has a 12-month low of A$1.27 ($0.90) and a 12-month high of A$2.08 ($1.49).

About MCP Master Income Trust

Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.

