Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY) Shares Gap Up to $0.14

Forsys Metals Corp (TSE:FSY) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.16. Forsys Metals shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 7,100 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 million and a PE ratio of -27.50.

Forsys Metals Company Profile (TSE:FSY)

Forsys Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops uranium and gold mineral properties in Namibia, Africa. Its flagship project is Norasa, which comprises the Valencia project covering an area of 735.6 hectares located in the north-east of the town of Swakopmund in central-west Namibia; and the Namibplaas project located in the north east of Valencia.

