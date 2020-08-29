Kilo Goldmines (CVE:KGL) Trading Up 50%

Kilo Goldmines Ltd (CVE:KGL) was up 50% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 1,010,666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 180% from the average daily volume of 361,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $848,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,063.65.

About Kilo Goldmines (CVE:KGL)

Kilo Goldmines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It explores for gold and iron deposits. The company's flagship property is the Somituri project, which consists of six exploitation licences covering an area of approximately 361 square kilometers of the Ngayu Archaean Greenstone Belt in Oriental Province.

