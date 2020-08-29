Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Hits New 52-Week High at $84.65

Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.65 and last traded at $84.21, with a volume of 170397 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Vicor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vicor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 443.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 3.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vicor Corp will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 6,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total transaction of $401,678.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,041.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 12,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $796,238.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,282,116.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 9.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 0.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 0.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

