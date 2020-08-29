Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tenable Holdings, Inc. is a provider of Cyber Exposure solutions, which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Tenable’s enterprise software platform enables broad visibility into an organization’s cyber exposure across the modern attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenable presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.50.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average of $27.71. Tenable has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $37.70.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $107.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.23 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenable news, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 16,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $535,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $535,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 42,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $1,278,333.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,982,932 shares of company stock valued at $190,804,663. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tenable during the second quarter valued at $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

