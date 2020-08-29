General Moly (TSE:GMO) Shares Down 11.9%

Shares of General Moly, Inc. (TSE:GMO) (NYSEMKT:GMO) were down 11.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 112,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,007% from the average daily volume of 10,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.30. The stock has a market cap of $50.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.62, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

About General Moly (TSE:GMO)

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interest in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

