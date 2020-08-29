Gilbert E. Nathan Buys 10,000 Shares of Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) Stock

Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $38,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,743.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PEIX opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. Pacific Ethanol Inc has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $212.07 million for the quarter. Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

