Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $68.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Westamerica Bancorp. is a bank holding company. The company provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary banks, Westamerica Bank and Bank of Lake County. It also owns Westamerica Commercial Credit, Inc., a company engaged in financing accounts receivable and inventory lines of credit and term business loans and Community Banker Services Corporation, a company engaged in providing the company and its subsidiaries data processing services and other support functions. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WABC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Shares of WABC opened at $61.20 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $69.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.72% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $50.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.21 million. Equities analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 27.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after buying an additional 32,723 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 23.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,104,000 after buying an additional 49,311 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 49.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 51.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 17,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

