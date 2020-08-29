Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 182 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 125.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 36.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter worth $74,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Masimo by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Masimo by 124.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

MASI opened at $219.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 63.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.22. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $139.36 and a 1 year high of $258.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, Director H Michael Cohen sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.37, for a total value of $132,292.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,590.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 1,498 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $323,582.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,260.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,335 shares of company stock valued at $749,625. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MASI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Masimo from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.14.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.