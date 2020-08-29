Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 35 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,142,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $730.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $835.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $780.52.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.64, for a total transaction of $879,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,454,235.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.45, for a total transaction of $767,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at $24,100,232.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,360 shares of company stock worth $3,232,236. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $787.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $759.16 and its 200-day moving average is $679.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Equinix Inc has a 52 week low of $477.87 and a 52 week high of $805.81. The firm has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.44.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

