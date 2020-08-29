Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 3,132 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNLA. Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.92. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.