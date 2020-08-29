Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,116,889 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $609,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,186 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,377,773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $156,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,967 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $79,631,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,292,640 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $199,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,618 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,277,651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,429,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $415,493.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,783.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,746 shares of company stock worth $788,411. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $67.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $71.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.56.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTSH. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

