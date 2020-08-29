Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New Investment in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $30.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

