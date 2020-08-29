Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Baxter International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Baxter International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in Baxter International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 144,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Baxter International by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 602,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,883,000 after purchasing an additional 73,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.72.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $86.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.01. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $95.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

In other news, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $1,287,422.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,031.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $124,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,264.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,482 shares of company stock worth $7,901,355 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

