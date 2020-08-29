Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,349 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

BSCP stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74.

