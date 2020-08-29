Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 278.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

O opened at $63.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $414.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a sep 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2335 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.34%.

O has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

