Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 5,412.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 208.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after buying an additional 140,236 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 90.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 86.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in American Financial Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AFG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra reduced their price target on American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht acquired 1,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.80 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,564.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht acquired 1,290 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.22 per share, with a total value of $78,973.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,655.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $68.12 on Friday. American Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.82.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.60). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.