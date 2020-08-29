Advisory Services Network LLC Has $326,000 Holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 331.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NULV. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,142,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,707,000 after acquiring an additional 881,850 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 378,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,251,000 after acquiring an additional 67,943 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 282,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 240,615 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 259,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 16,244 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 78,439 shares during the period.

BATS:NULV opened at $30.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day moving average is $27.90. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

