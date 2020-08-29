Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Position in O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,814 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.07% of O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA OUSA opened at $37.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.10. O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $37.54.

