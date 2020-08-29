Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 671 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,771 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $647,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 17.3% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,075 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 314,833 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 60,357 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,252 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 48.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $40,011.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BEN opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

BEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.18.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.