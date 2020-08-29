Synovus Financial Corp Sells 12,409 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,409 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $396,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 31.2% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 476,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,890,000 after acquiring an additional 113,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 28.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,398,000 after acquiring an additional 134,332 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 726.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 17,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 166.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after buying an additional 83,305 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAH opened at $50.50 on Friday. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 130.94%. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAH. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

